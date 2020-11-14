LIVE GAME LOG: TCU (3-3) at West Virginia (4-3)

West Virginia football is in Morgantown hosting TCU for the tenth meeting in history between the two programs.

The all-time series dates back to 1984, and a 5-4 advantage belongs to the Mountaineers.

A development before kickoff: WVU linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo will be out for today’s contest. He was spotted on the sideline during warmups in street clothes and a knee brace.

Today is Military Appreciation Day at Milan Puskar Stadium, so the Mountaineers are donning special Stars and Stripes decals on their helmets. Plus, the fans in the stadium were treated to a pregame flyover.

2ND QUARTER

9:27: TJ Simmons gets his second recorded carry of the day and gets a yard — but in the process, his knee makes contact with the back of TCU tackler Ar’Darius Washington. That one looked like it hurt, and he is down.

9:35: TCU goes with three straight run calls, and all are stuffed at the line. WVU gets the three-and-out and will start on their own 37.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (14-3) – 11:32: It takes West Virginia exactly three minutes to answer with a touchdown. The drive gets started with a great run from Leddie Brown (who is apparently quite healthy), who bounced it outside for 30 yards up the sideline. Doege ends it with a 26-yard completion to TJ Simmons for the score. Something to keep an eye on: Sam James picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, his first of the game — if he gets another, he’ll be disqualified.

FIELD GOAL TCU (7-3) – 14:01: West Virginia gets the red zone stop and forces a TCU field goal. Griffin Kell makes it from 32 yards out.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: West Virginia leads TCU, 7-0. The Horned Frogs are in the red zone to start the second period of play.

1:58: West Virginia forces the three-and-out for TCU and get a good punt return for Alec Sinkfield — BUT, it’s negated because of a roughing the kicker play against West Virginia. The Mountaineers brought the house but didn’t contact the ball, just punter Jordy Sandy.

On that scoring drive, WVU went 4-4 on third downs against the No. 2 third down defense in the Big 12. A great start. — Nick Farrell (@ByNickFarrell) November 14, 2020

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (7-0) – 3:00: The 99-yard drive is finished off with a QB sneak by Jarret Doege. While his only rush goes for a yard and a score, he completed 7 of his 8 passes on the drive for 77 yards, with the help of five different receivers.

5:47: West Virginia’s first drive takes a pause as the officials head to the booth to review a called reception by Winston Wright. The Mountaineers are moving the ball well both on the ground and through the air — if the play stands, this will be Jarret Doege’s fourth completion in five attempts, totaling 63 yards. Neal Brown is showing some new stuff, as well — TJ Simmons has emerged as a massive weapon in the opening series, taking screen passes and end-arounds for 29 total yards so far — and that doesn’t include a big run that was called back because of a penalty. He also has one catch on a corner route for 15 yards.

10:33: The opening drive for TCU was threatening for West Virginia, but they were able to get the stop. They run 11 plays and are able to move the ball 40 yards, the bulk of which came from both the arm and legs of Max Duggan — but they get stopped on the WVU 35. TCU punts and down the ball on WVU’s own 1 yard line.

West Virginia won the coin toss and elected to defer.