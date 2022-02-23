West Virginia men’s basketball plays its second game in three days when it faces Iowa State in Ames. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

The Mountaineers have built themselves quite a skid in the latter half of the season, falling in 11 of their last 12 games. They are still in the running for an NCAA Tournament bid, but desperately need to win the last four games on their schedule.

Stop here for updates as the game unfolds.

West Virginia starters

G Kobe Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Isaiah Cottrell

Iowa State starters

G Tyrese Hunter

G Izaiah Brockington

G Gabe Kalscheur

F George Conditt

F Aljaz Kunc

2ND HALF

Iowa State will start with possession to start the second half.

Per WVU’s official Twitter account: Kedrian Johnson is officially out of the game with a hip injury.

1ST HALF

HALF: WVU ends the half on a 10-3 run to get a double-digit lead at the break. Gabe Osabuohien makes that possible, hitting a three-pointer as seconds remained on the clock — just his third three-point attempt of the season and his first make of the season.

3:30 (WVU 31, ISU 28): WVU is getting fouled and capitalizing at the line, making 12 of 14 already in the game. McNeil has already taken five and made all of them and leads the game with nine points. For a change, the Mountaineers are also leading in the rebounding category — doubling the Cyclones up, in fact, 14-7.

7:41 (WVU 20, ISU 21): The Mountaineer bench is keeping this one close, having scored WVU’s last eight points as they trade the lead with the Cyclones. Gabe Osbuohien has come up huge so far, adding an assist, a steal and a bucket in the last two minutes.

11:59 (WVU 9, ISU 14): Iowa State has made the difference by capitalizing off of four WVU turnovers, getting five points from those takeaways. Meanwhile, WVU has struggled to get the ball in the net, shooting 4 of 10 to start the game. Taz Sherman leads WVU with five points, but Sean McNeil gets the chance to tie him as he gets three free throws after the break.

15:28 (WVU 5, ISU 8): West Virginia opens the game with the first five points of the game, but Iowa State answers with an 8-point run to take the lead. Izaiah Brockington already has six for the Cyclones off of a pair of three-pointers.