LIVE GAME LOG: West Virginia faces Army in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl

West Virginia football is in its first bowl game under the leadership of Neal Brown at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, where they will take on the Army Black Knights for the first time since 1961.

The Mountaineers (5-4, 4-4 Big 12) are hungry for a bounce-back victory after ending their regular season with a loss to Iowa State — but their hunger is matched by Army’s (9-2), who nearly missed out on a bowl altogether after the cancellation of the Independence Bowl. The result is one of the most highly-anticipated bowl matchups of the season outside of the College Football Playoff.

As is typical with season finales, there are plenty of storylines in this matchup — none might be more emotional, however, than that of the Stills brothers, Darius and Dante. The legacy duo from Fairmont, West Virginia will play in their final game together at WVU after three years, and several before that while in high school.

Darius, along with the rest of WVU’s senior class, will be honored as captains in this contest — while Dante acts as WVU’s flag bearer.

Be sure to stop back here for updates as the game unfolds.

1ST QUARTER

FIELD GOAL WEST VIRGINIA (3-0) – 1:47: WVU gets a first down from an Army holding penalty, then Doege finds Sean Ryan for a big 28-yard gain to get in the red zone. The drive stalls there, though, and Sumpter gets his first make of the day from 31.

4:20: Darius and Dante Stills give Army a five-yard head start on their drive with an offsides penalty — but the Black Knights can’t get the first and turn it over on downs on the WVU 38.

6:16: After TJ Simmons drops a screen pass on first down, WVU ends up with a third-and-very-long situation. Doege drops back with time, rolls out, but ends up throwing a pick for his first turnover since Oct. 17. Army takes over on the WVU 41.

7:10: The Mountaineer defense starts strong, forcing a quick three-and-out. Army punts — something that doesn’t happen often.

9:37: West Virginia takes the ball 57 yards but comes up empty-handed after Tyler Sumpter misses a 37 yarder. There were plenty of things to like about the drive if you’re wearing the Old Gold and Blue, however — Jarret Doege started 4-for-7 with 25 yards, and the run game got started quite strong behind 22 yards for Leddie Brown.

West Virginia receives the opening kickoff.