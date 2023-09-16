WVU defensive end walks the Mountaineer Mantrip prior to the 2023 Backyard Brawl in Morgantown. (Photo: John Lowe)

Every major Backyard Brawl moment as it happens

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Backyard Brawl football is officially underway in Morgantown.

2ND QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (7-3 4:45): Marchiol finds Kole Taylor off play action for a 7-yard pitch-catch-run for WVU’s first score of the night.

PITT TURNOVER (3-0 4:50): WVU head honcho Aubrey Burks picks off Pitt quarterback Phil Jurkovec and returns it all the way inside the Pitt 10-yard line.

WEST VIRGINIA TURNOVER (3-0 5:04): Marchiol finally gets a couple completions under his belt, but his handoff to CJ Donaldson in the Pitt redzone wasn’t clean, and the Panthers recover the fumble on its own 18.

8:57: Pitt only musters five yards in three plays as it tries to dig itself out of safety territory. The Panthers punt to the WVU 45-yard line.

11:07: WVU punts to the Pitt 1 yard-line after running on third-and-long. Pitt has a 99-yard field ahead of it.

1ST QUARTER

END 1ST: Pitt punts after a false start on fourth-and-one at midfield. WVU starts its drive on the 20-yard line before running on first down to the 24-yard line as the first quarter comes to a close. Marchiol still at QB.

WVU TURNOVER ON DOWNS (3-0 3:09): Head coach Neal Brown opts to go for it on fourth-and-three from the Pitt 40-yard line, but Marchiol’s pass to tight end Kole Taylor is broken up just past the first-down marker. Pitt takes over around midfield.

4:10: Redshirt freshman QB Nicco Marchiol enters the game after Greene was shaken up on a QB keeper. WVU is driving with a first down at the Pitt 46-yard line.

FIELD GOAL PITT (3-0): Pitt runs the ball 10 times on 11 plays, but WVU stifles the Panthers inside the WVU 5-yard line.

14:31: WVU goes three-and-out on the first drive. Two incompletions from quarterback Garrett Greene come from a defensive tip at the line of scrimmage on 2nd down and a miscommunication between Greene and Hudson Clement on third down. Pitt starts on its own 30-yard line.

15:00: Pitt wins the toss and elects to defer its choice to the second half. WVU will start with the ball.