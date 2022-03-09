The postseason begins Wednesday night for West Virginia men’s basketball as the Mountaineers line up against the Kansas State Wildcats to open the Big 12 Tournament.

Both teams are playing to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive after a pair of difficult stretches to end the season. WVU’s skid landed the Mountaineers with the 9-seed in the conference tournament, while the Wildcats slotted in at No. 8 with a loss on the last day of the regular season.

The winner of this matchup goes on to face top-seeded Kansas at 3 p.m. ET.

West Virginia starters

G Kedrian Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Gabe Osabuohien

Kansas State starters