West Virginia football is on the road for its first Big 12 test of the season away from Milan Puskar Stadium when they kick off against the Texas Longhorns. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and it will be shown on ESPN+.

WVU opened the week as a 10-point underdog to the Longhorns, but the spread has put the teams closer as the week went on. Texas will be favored by 7.5 points at kick time.

Click here for a full preview on the clash.

THIRD QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS (35-7 – 13:03): Texas gets off to a fast start with the help of a little bad luck for West Virginia. The Longhorns were moving the ball down the field on the ground before taking a shot at the end zone on 1st and 10. Aubrey Burks extended to high point the ball at the goal line and nearly picked it off for WVU, but instead, it bounced for a tip-drill touchdown for Xavier Worthy.

Texas receives to start the half.

SECOND QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (28-7 – 0:13): West Virginia more than doubles its yardage total for the game with a 13-play, 83-yard drive. WVU converts a 4th down to keep the drive alive near midfield, then JT Daniels caps it off when he finds Kaden Prather in the end zone for an 8-yard score. WVU picks up a much-needed score as Texas starts the second half with the ball.

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS (28-0 – 4:22) – The Longhorns were pinned deep inside their own territory to start the drive, with a 2nd and 20 situation they needed to get out of. WVU did it for them with a 15-yard facemask penalty to give them the first down, then two plays later, a late hit out of bounds by Lee Kpogba put the Longhorns near midfield. It took Texas six plays to score a touchdown from its own three yard line after Ja’Tavion Sanders caught his second touchdown grab of the night.

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS (21-0 – 11:54) – While WVU just can’t get anything going offensively, Texas is moving the ball with ease. Bijan Robinson caps off a six-play, 71-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.

FIRST QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS (14-0 – 0:34): WVU gets fooled on a double-pass trick play as Card tosses to Xavier Worthy out wide. Worthy finds an open Ja’Tavion Sanders for a 33-yard score to go up two touchdowns.

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS (7-0 – 6:08): Hudson Card gets the start at quarterback for Texas and finds a wide-open Xavier Worthy in the end zone from 15 yards out while absorbing a hit. Card is 5-of-6 through the air through two dries, while star running back Bijan Robinson has 16 yards on four carries. WVU has yet to score after two series. The Mountaineers punted on their first drive, then turned it over on downs on their second. JT Daniels is 4-of-8 for 35 yards, but his stat line is hurt by a couple of drops from the WVU receiving corps.

West Virginia receives the opening kickoff. We are underway.