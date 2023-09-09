MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Football season is back in Morgantown, and the Mountaineers (0-1) open their home schedule in a local clash with Duquesne (0-1).

As always, be sure to stop here and follow below for live updates as the game unfolds.

2ND QUARTER

11:38: WVU turns it over on downs. Greene can’t connect with junior receiver Jeremiah Aaron on a deep ball or fourth down. Duquesne takes over on its own 41.

WVU facilities staff are also asking for fans to prepare to seek shelter as there are storms in the area. Play looks to be continuing.

13:00: WVU forces another punt and Preston Fox sets the Mountaineers up at the Duquesne 43-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (14-7 14:40): Jaylen Anderson punches in a 8-yard touchdown run that was set up by a 16-yard catch-and-run to tight end Kole Taylor on a screen pass.

1ST QUARTER

END 1ST: WVU is driving with 1st-and-10 on the Duquesne 24-yard line to start the 2nd quarter.

INTERCEPTION (2:41): Perrantes takes a shot down the right sideline on a 50-50 ball. Beanie Bishop rips it out of the receiver’s hands for an interception. WVU takes over at its own 6-yard line.

2:57: Duquesne is driving and gets a first down at the WVU 48-yard line. Play goes to replay to see if junior bandit Tyrin Bradley committed a targeting foul on Perrantes. Review indicates no targeting. Play on.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (7-7 5:49): Greene connects with redshirt freshman and Martinsburg native Hudson Clement for a 14-yard touchdown pass. The play was set up by a 15-yard run from Jaylen Anderson and a 7-yard end-around to freshman receiver Rodney Gallagher III.

DUQUESNE PUNT (9:11): The Dukes go nowhere and WVU takes over at the Duquesne 46-yard line.

WVU PUNT (10:40): WVU gets a first down on a scramble from Garrett Greene, but a third-down pass on the next set of downs is dropped by Cortez Braham. Not many Duquesne jerseys around him on the drop. WVU punts to the Duquesne 9-yard line. Notable offensive absences include wide receivers Traylon Ray and Devin Carter. Carter is dressed on the sideline but isn’t wearing a helmet. Ray is in street clothes.

TOUCHDOWN DUQUESNE (7-0 12:01): 38-yard touchdown pass from Darrius Perrantes to DJ Powell down the left sideline. Call stands after review. Andrew Wilson-Lamp in coverage.

14:05: WVU forces a three-and-out, but a shanked punt hits off Jacolby Spells and Duquesne recovers on the WVU 46-yard line. Drive continues.

15:00: Duquesne wins the toss and elects to receive. They will start with the ball.