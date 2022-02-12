West Virginia men’s basketball has its first chance at a sweep on Saturday when it visits Oklahoma State at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

WVU took a hard-fought but decisive victory over the Cowboys on Jan. 11 at the WVU Coliseum. Jalen Bridges led the way with 22 points for the Mountaineers in that one, but leading scorer Taz Sherman has reclaimed his spot as the team’s offensive star as of late as he was the top man in WVU’s streak-snapping victory over Iowa State on Tuesday.

West Virginia starters

G Kobe Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Pauly Paulicap

Oklahoma State starters

G Avery Anderson III

G Bryce Thompson

G Isaac Likekele

F Tyreek Smith

C Moussa Cisse

2ND HALF

13:42 (WVU 32, OSU 52): Oklahoma State is out to a 12-0 run, forcing Bob Huggins to call a 30-second timeout. Sherman’s bucket is still the only score of the half.

15:50 (WVU 32, OSU 44): WVU has made just one of its last 13 field goal attempts, as a dunk from Taz Sherman has given the Mountaineers their only points in the last seven minutes of play. In the mean time, the Cowboys added another six points to their lead, mostly from Bryce Thompson, who gets his point total up to eight for the game. Sherman leads WVU with 10, while Anderson paces the game with 12.

The Mountaineers have possession to start the half.

1ST HALF

HALF: Wets Virginia ends the half on a scoring drought, finishing the last 2 minutes and 56 seconds without a point and missing its last seven attempts. Oklahoma State takes a 36-30 lead into the locker room.

3:20 (WVU 29, OSU 30): WVU is living and dying by the three-ball, shooting nine shots from behind the arc in their last 11 field goal attempts. Right now, both teams are trading the lead, as it has switched hands five times in the last four minutes.

7:41 (WVU 22, OSU 22): Oklahoma State has made its last three buckets to tie WVU. They’re on a 10-3 run at this point, with the Mountaineers’ points coming from a Sean McNeil three-pointer. The Mountaineers are having trouble stopping center Moussa Cisse, who is now the Cowboys’ top scorer after adding three paint buckets during the run.

11:45 (WVU 16, OSU 12): WVU gets its next two buckets in the paint from Isaiah Cottrell and Dimon Carrigan, keeping Oklahoma State at an arm’s length. Avery Anderson leads the Cowboys with four points, while Sherman tops the game with six so far.

15:04 (WVU 11, OSU 9): West Virginia scores the first five points of the game from the free throw line, and have maintained the lead for the majority of the game. The Cowboys do get a 7-point run to steal the lead, but Taz Sherman nails his first three-pointer of the game to take it back before the media timeout. The game is already a bit messy, but the Mountaineers have made both of their three-pointers to start.

West Virginia wins the opening tip-off. We are underway in Stillwater.