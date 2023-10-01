WVU DL calls his game-changing play on special teams as he had Martin enter the WVU history books

Mike Lockhart and Sean Martin combined to do something Saturday night that West Virginia football has not accomplished in more than two decades: block two field goals in the same game.

The last time it happened was Nov. 9, 2002, against Boston College. That was in Morgantown, though. This time, the law-firm-sounding-duo of Lockhart and Martin accomplished the game-changing feat on the road. And they sealed the Mountaineers’ 24-21 victory.

Lockhart was first. He blocked a 46-yard field goal attempt from Griffin Kell with 4:47 to go in the fourth quarter.

The play saved West Virginia’s three-point lead, not that the 308-pound defensive lineman was surprised he got his hand on the football.

“I told them previously, before the play, I said if we get this third-down stop, I’m going to come out here and block this field goal,” said Lockhart. “I told Lee [Kpogba], Tyrin [Bradley], I told all my teammates. I said I’m going to block the field goal for us.”

Who knew Nostradamus masqueraded as a nose tackle?

West Virginia got the third-down stop, and just as he said it would happen, Lockhart blocked the kick.

“This is my first time blocking a field goal in a game. I’ve blocked one in practice, but this is my first time in a game,” he said.

Just over four minutes of game time later, it was Martin’s turn to step up on special teams.

The Bluefield, West Virginia native thought he had a sack on third down that would have knocked the Horned Frogs out of field goal range. A replay review put TCU back within Kell’s range for a game-tying field goal with under a minute to play.

Martin was intent on making an impact again, and this time having it count in the stat sheet.

“The previous play, they took my sack away. So, I was pretty mad,” Martin said with a smile on his face after the game. “Coach told us to come to the sideline, told us to strike, and then just put our arm up. So, I striked, put my arm up, and blocked the kick.”

Lockhart and Martin shared the game ball after the victory. Lockhart brought it with him to speak with the media, saying it was a representation of their brotherhood.

Both are former basketball players. Lockhart said that background came in handy on a play where he had to get up, as they say.

In addition to the blocked field goals, the duo combined for five total tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a quarterback hit.