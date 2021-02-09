Looking ahead to GBN’s sit-down with Head Coach Neal Brown in the Mountaineer GameDay: Football Recruiting Special

(Photo by Ben Queen/USA Today Sports)

Year two of the Neal Brown era has come and gone and it is certainly one West Virginia’s head football coach won’t forget. He sits down with Gold and Blue Nation’s Anjelica Trinone for an exclusive conversation that includes the challenges of coaching through a pandemic and the expectations he has for the 2021 season.

Coach Brown provides an in-depth look at the growth his team made in the face of adversity, how the past season has changed him as a coach, what the 2020 Liberty Bowl win means for the program’s upcoming season and a closer breakdown of the promising group of newcomers on our Mountaineer GameDay Football Recruiting Special.

It makes its debut on local Nexstar Stations and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh on Sunday, February 14 at noon. Check your local listings and the schedule below for viewing times in your area.

