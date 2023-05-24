MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Regardless of circumstance, West Virginia baseball will play either Oklahoma or Oklahoma State Thursday in Arlington.

The Sooners (30-24, 11-13 Big 12) and Cowboys (37-16, 15-9 Big 12) will play immediately before WVU’s first-round matchup against Texas Tech. The winners of the two games will play each other Thursday with an off-day Friday on the line, while the losers will play each other in efforts to avoid elimination.

Oklahoma State went 7-3 in its last 10 games to secure the No. 2-seed in the Big 12 Tournament. They hosted WVU in mid-April, dropping the first two games before securing a win in game three. The Mountaineers narrowly outscored OSU 21-19. OSU won 13 of its last 16 games after dropping the series to the Mountaineers.

Like WVU, Oklahoma State produced three First-Team All-Big 12 players this season: outfielder Nolan Schubart, infielder Roc Riggio and utility player Carson Benge. Benge and Schubart were named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team. Schubart also won Co-Freshman of the Year.

Cowboy utility man Tyler Wulfert won Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

Oklahoma enters the Big 12 Tournament as the conference’s No. 7 seed. The Sooners also dropped two-of-three when they played West Virginia in May at Monongalia County Ballpark. They finished the season with a 4-2 record after their trip to Granville.

Starting pitcher Braden Carmichael is the lone Sooner on the All-Big 12 First Team. His brother Easton made the All-Freshman team. With Carson Atwood scheduled to start for the Sooners in their first-round game, Braden would be available for a potential matchup against WVU.

The winners of the OU-OSU and WVU-Texas Tech games will meet Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Arlington, with the broadcast on ESPNU. The losing teams from the round one games will face-off Thursday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+