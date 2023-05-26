MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Five members of the West Virginia University track and field team opened competition at the NCAA East Preliminary Round at Visit Jax Track at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, on Thursday night.

Redshirt seniors Hayley Jackson and Mikaela Lucki, senior Rachel Butler, redshirt junior Charlotte Wood and sophomore Cassandra Williamson all raced on Thursday to begin the weekend for the Mountaineers.

The night was highlighted by Lucki advancing to the quarterfinals of the 1,500 meters on Saturday, May 27, after finishing 16th overall in the quarterfinals with a time of 4:21.27.

“Mikaela ran a very brave race to qualify for Saturday’s finals,” Mountaineer coach Sean Cleary said. “By taking the lead with 500 meters to go, she took control of her own destiny.

“Today was a respectable day at the track. I am very proud that Cassandra, Charlotte and Rachel put themselves in the position to advance, but unfortunately they fell a bit short in the later stages and will end their seasons tonight.”

Also racing in the 1,500 meters was Jackson, who placed 34th overall with a time of 4:26.32.

Next up was the 800-meter run, where Williamson crossed the line in 2:07.82 to place 33rd overall.

The night concluded in the 10,000 meters, where Butler finished 26th overall in 34:34.74, followed by Wood in 36th with a time of 35:15.15.

“Hayley also ended her remarkable career at WVU this evening,” Cleary added. “I am very proud of all of these young ladies for the school records, program top-five rankings and other distinguished awards. WVU is better off having them come through this program.”

Competition at the East Prelims continues for the Mountaineers on Saturday, May 27, with the 1,500-meter quarterfinals, the 3,000-meter steeplechase and the 5,000-meter semifinals. Action begins at 5:15 p.m., in Jacksonville, and live stats are available at NCAA.com.