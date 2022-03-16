Former Mountaineer linebacker let go by Raiders as new NFL league year begins Wednesday

According to reports by the NFL Network and others, the Las Vegas Raiders have released linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski.

The former Mountaineer ended the 2021 NFL season on injured reserve. He was scheduled to enter the final year of a three-year contract with the Raiders this season.

Kwiatkoski was due to make $6.75 million in base salary in 2022.

Limited to just eight games due to an ankle injury, Kwiatkoski tallied 21 tackles and a forced fumble last season. It was the first time in his six-year NFL career that he played fewer than 11 games, and the first time he did not make a start.

Prior to his two-year stint with the Raiders, Kwiatkoski spent four seasons with the Chicago Bears, who drafted him in the 4th round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

As mentioned, Kwiatkoski was entering the the final year of a three-year contract he signed with the Raiders ahead of the 2020 season.

The former Mountaineer linebacker was one of 10 WVU alums who were under contract with an NFL team as of Tuesday night.