Lyons announces four more home games for WVU men’s hoops

Texas Tech forward TJ Holyfield (22) goes to shoot as he is defended by West Virginia forwards Oscar Tshiebwe (34) and Derek Culver (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

West Virginia Director of Athletics Shane Lyons announced four more scheduled home games for WVU men’s basketball’s 2020-21 campaign on Tuesday.

Bob Huggins’s squad will open their home slate against Youngstown State on Dec. 2, a clash which will be the final meeting as part of a three-game contract between the two programs.

A week later on Dec. 9, West Virginia will host Robert Morris for the first time in a decade before facing Richmond, a former Southern Conference rival, at home on Dec. 13.

WVU’s clash with Richmond will be the 55th meeting in history, and the first in Morgantown since 1976. The Mountaineers have dominated the all-time series, 41-13.

On Dec. 29, the Mountaineers will then play host to Buffalo. WVU will look to avenge their previous meeting with the squad, which saw the Bulls defeat their hosts 99-94 in overtime.

As the non-conference schedule falls into place for West Virginia, the Mountaineers do know their conference schedule, which opens on Dec. 18 at home against Iowa State.

Here is WVU’s announced non-conference schedule so far: