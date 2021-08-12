Manoah goes for fifth career quality start in win vs. Angels

Toronto’s Alek Manoah keeps adding to his impressive stack of game logs with a quality win over the Angels on Wednesday.

The former WVU ace went 6.2 innings in Anaheim, allowing two runs on five hits with a career-high 11 strikeouts. He tossed 114 pitches against 29 batters in the outing, both career highs as well.

On top of that, the only two runs he allowed came off the bat of two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani, who sent a two-run homer into straightaway center field for his MLB-leading 38th knock of the season.

Manoah has now earned four wins in his last five starts on the bump.

Manoah Masterclass 🤩



His night: 6.2 IP, 2 ER, a CAREER-HIGH 11 Ks! pic.twitter.com/9KduWzS4K3 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 12, 2021

Manoah has established himself as a concrete member of the Jays’ rotation after 11 starts. He currently boasts the best stat line among the team’s starters, with a 2.59 ERA, 1.017 WHIP and a 5-1 record. He has also leads the team in hits per nine innings (5.9) and is second in strikeouts per nine innings (10.8).

For reference, he currently holds the second-lowest ERA, lowest hits per nine, and the fourth-highest strikeouts per nine in the American League — but with just 11 starts and 59 innings pitched, he doesn’t qualify for the league leaders lists (162 innings are needed — which he is not on pace to hit this season).

Manoah is next slated to start on Aug. 17 when the Blue Jays head to Washington, DC to face the Nationals. That game will be streamed on YouTube and is set to begin at 7:05 p.m. ET.