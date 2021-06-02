Manoah makes latest MLB start for Blue Jays

His big league debut was one to remember. His second performance was not.

Former WVU pitcher Alek Manoah gave up four runs on four hits in 3.1 innings pitched against the Miami Marlins. The 2019 Big 12 Pitcher of the Year allowed a homer in the second and two more in the third, dropping the Blue Jays into a 4-1 hole. He was removed from the game in the top of the fourth after allowing the Marlins to load the bases, but reliever Joel Payamps kept them off the board that inning.

Manoah, however, did strike out five batters. Fifty of his 74 pitches were strikes.

The Blue Jays ultimately won the game 6-5. They rallied with three runs in the bottom of the ninth to win.

In his MLB debut last week against the Yankees, Manoah tossed six scoreless innings and earned his first career win as Toronto defeated New York 2-0.