Manoah named AL Rookie of the Month

His first season in the pros may be over, but former Mountaineer Alek Manoah is going out in style.

The Blue Jays pitcher was named the American League Rookie of the Month Monday. He went 4-0 with a 3.38 ERA in the final month of the regular season.

Alek Manoah went 4-0 with a 3.38 ERA, while Frank the Tank had 7 HR, 22 RBI and a .988 OPS.



Your AL and NL Rookies of the Month! pic.twitter.com/pxqGpdHRRM — MLB (@MLB) October 4, 2021

The Blue Jays won six of their final eight regular season games, but they missed out on a Wild Card spot by one game. The Yankees and Red Sox, a pair of AL East divisional foes, edged Toronto in the Wild Card race.

Manoah started for the Blue Jays in their penultimate game against the Orioles, facing off against fellow Mountaineer John Means in the first-ever all-Gold-and-Blue pitching battle in MLB history. Manoah struck out 10 in seven innings, allowing just one hit and one earned run, guiding the Jays to a 10-1 victory.

The postseason officially begins tonight when the Yankees and Red Sox clash in the AL Wild Card.