Alek Manoah’s storybook season has received another accolade.

The former Mountaineer was named the American League Pitcher of the Month on Monday.

Manoah tossed 41 innings across six starts and dominated opposing hitters. Manoah pitched to a 0.88 ERA, registered 33 strikeouts, and held opposing batsmen to just a .162 batting average.

He was 4-0 in those four starts, and lowered his season ERA by nearly half a run.

What’s more, Manoah’s stellar earned run average in the month of September is the lowest single-month ERA in Toronto Blue Jays team history, according to the franchise.

So far this season, Manoah is 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA, which is the fourth-best earned run average across Major League Baseball. His 16 wins are also the fourth-best in the majors, and second-best in the American League.

Manoah has accounted for 6.0 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) this season, which is also one of the best marks in the MLB among pitchers.

The 2019 first-round pick became the first former Mountaineer baseball player to appear in the MLB All-Star Game earlier this season, and has even trademarked the occasion.

Manoah has become the ace of Toronto’s staff, and is expected to lead the Blue Jays on the mound in the postseason, which begins on Friday, Oct. 8.