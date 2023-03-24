Former Mountaineer Alek Manoah has been tabbed as the Opening Day starter for the Toronto Blue Jays.

The team announced via Twitter Friday that Manoah will serve as the team’s starting pitcher for its first game. It’s a noteworthy honor to be sure, but it’s also unsurprising, following Manoah’s rapid rise in the majors.

The righty is coming off a breakout season in 2022. He appeared in the MLB All-Star game and was a finalist for the Cy Young. Both were firsts in his career.

Manoah finished third in the voting for the Cy Young and is the only former Mountaineer to become a finalist for the award.

In 2022, Manoah produced a 16-7 record as a starter, finishing the season with a 2.24 ERA. He also made his first postseason appearance.

The Blue Jays begin the regular season Thursday, March 30 on the road against St. Louis.