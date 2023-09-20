One hundred and seventy three modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame were announced Tuesday, and former WVU quarterback Marc Bulger was included on the list.

Bulger is one of 10 quarterbacks included.

The Pittsburgh native ranks second in WVU history in pass completions (630) and passing yards (8,153) and fifth in career passing TDs (59). Before he launched a decade-long pro career in the NFL, Bulger secured another program record in memorable fashion: his six passing touchdowns in the 1998 Backyard Brawl stood as a single-game WVU record for 14 seasons.

The New Orleans Saints selected Bulger in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, but he made a name for himself with the St. Louis Rams after signing as a free agent in 2001. In nine seasons with the Rams, he threw for 22,814 yards, 122 touchdowns and a 84.4 passer rating.

He also made two Pro Bowls, won a Pro Bowl MVP in 2003 and became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to complete 1,000 passes (45 games).

He was inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 2010, and he became eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

The list will slim itself down to 25 semifinalists in November.