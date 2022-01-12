Marchiol, Dixon headline list of football early enrollees

Gold and Blue Nation

The next batch of Mountaineers arrives in Morgantown

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The spring semester has begun at West Virginia University, and the Mountaineer football program has welcomed its first batch of early enrollees.

13 new Mountaineers of the 2022 signing class have started their academic careers in Morgantown as early enrollees for the football team, including four Division I transfers, two junior college additions and eight high school prospects.

Incoming quarterback Nicco Marchiol headlines the list of January enrollees out of high school. The Hamilton High product won the Ed Doherty Award, which is given to the best player in Arizona, as well as player of the year honors from Gatorade and MaxPreps.

He’s one of the more highly-anticipated additions to WVU’s squad, even getting high praise from WVU coach Neal Brown after his signing.

WVU also welcomes defensive lineman Zeiqui Lawton from Cincinnati and running back Lyn-J Dixon from Clemson to campus, among a handful of transfer additions this offseason. Lawton, a highly-touted prospect in the 2021 recruiting class from South Charleston, joins a host of top recruits from the Mountain State.

Dixon looks to bolster WVU’s running back room after the departure of Leddie Brown. He has the pedigree, as he amassed 1,420 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Tigers in four seasons — two trips to the national championship, and one national title.

NamePositionHeightWeightHometown/High School/Last School
Mumu Bin-WahadCB5-11180Atlanta, Ga./Grayson HS
Aric BurtonDL6-5215Heufeld, Germany/Clearwater Academy International (Fla.)
Lyn-J DixonRB5-10195Butler, Ga./Taylor County HS/Clemson
Marcis FloydCB6-0188Louisville, Ky./DuPont Manual/Murray State
Lee KpogbaLB6-1225Winston-Salem, N.C./Parkland HS/Syracuse/East Mississippi CC
Zeiqui LawtonDL6-3266Charleston, W.Va./South Charleston HS/Cincinnat
Nicco MarchiolQB6-3218Chandler, Ariz./Hamilton HS
Hershey McLaurinS6-2205Friendship, Miss./Collins HS/Jones County JC
Brian PolendeyTE6-5260Denton, Texas/Guyer/Miami/Colorado State
Christion StokesS6-0180Harper Woods, Mich./Harper Woods HS
Oliver StrawP6-2220Melbourne, Australia/Mentone Grammar School
Jarel WilliamsWR6-2185Saraland, Ala./Saraland HS
Tyrin WoodbyCB6-0170Upper Marlboro, Md./St. Frances Academy

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WTRF 7News Twitter