Two of WVU hoops incoming players have officially been cleared to play this season by the NCAA

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s basketball student-athletes Emmitt Matthews Jr., and Tre Mitchell have been declared eligible by the NCAA for competition for the 2022-23 season.

Matthews, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward from Tacoma, Washington, returns to West Virginia after spending last season at Washington. He spent the first three years of his collegiate career at WVU.

Mitchell is a 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward who attended Texas in 2021-22. The native of Pittsburgh spent his first two seasons at UMass. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at WVU.