Emmitt Matthews Jr. (1) looks around the court for an option to pass in game against UAB (Photo: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Fifth-year senior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. will miss Thursday evening’s non-conference contest against Stony Brook, according to a release from the program. This marks the second-straight game that Matthews will sit out due to injury.

Matthews was sidelined ahead of West Virginia’s win over Buffalo on Dec. 18, due to a left knee injury he suffered against UAB.

Matthews is averaging 10.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. He previously had started the first 10 games of the season before suffering the injury.

Head coach Bob Huggins gave an update on Matthews’ status following his team’s win over the Bulls. He stated that the injury would not require surgery to be repaired, though it would take some time to heal.

Matthews’ status is considered day-to-day according to the program.

West Virginia will take on Stony Brook on Thursday, and then will be idle until beginning Big 12 play on New Year’s Eve in Manhattan, Kansas versus Kansas State.