MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University junior golfer Max Green captured the individual title in leading the Mountaineers to the team championship at the Red Bandanna Invitational in Verona, New York.

Green, a native of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, shot 68-75-70 to finish 3-under-par, winning the invitational by one stroke over Boston College’s Jack Pogerelc. Green was one of three golfers in the field under par.

It was Green’s second career victory as a Mountaineer. He was co-champion of the ECU Intercollegiate as a freshman. He is also the third WVU golfer to win two collegiate tournaments, joining Max Sear and Mark Goetz.

West Virginia won the 15-team field by two strokes over Boston College. WVU shot 289-294-289=872 (+8). The Mountaineers trailed the Eagles by two strokes entering today’s final round. It marked WVU’s first team victory since winning the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate in the spring of 2022.

Senior Jackson Davenport recorded a Top 10 finish by placing tied for ninth with rounds of 74-72-74=220 (+4). True freshman Harrison Thompson narrowly missed a Top 10 finish in his first collegiate event, placing 11th at 5-over-par with rounds of 73-71-77=221. Senior Oli Ménard tied for 15th at 8-over-par (74-76-74=224) and sophomore transfer Carson Kammann tied for 18th at 9-over-par (75-79-71=225).

Individually, sophomore Kaleb Wilson tied for 21st at +10 (68-76-82=226), senior Will Stakel tied for 31st at +14 (78-75-77=230) and sophomore Westy McCabe tied for 39th at +18 (78-77-79=234).

“I’m super happy for our guys,” coach Sean Covich said. “They fought hard today. We didn’t have our best early but they closed really strong to get the victory. Max (Green) played outstanding on a very difficult golf course. It was a great way for us to start the season!”

The Mountaineers will return to action on Sunday at the Gopher Invitational in Minneapolis, Minnesota.