McBride makes NBA regular season debut for Knicks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former WVU hoops star Miles McBride made his first NBA appearance Friday night.

McBride logged three minutes for the Knicks in their 121-96 win over the Magic. He didn’t score, but he did register a block with this trademarked hustle play late in the game:

Knicks up 27 with a minute left.



.@deucemcb11 full court hustle to stop the breakaway pic.twitter.com/MQKyy4lvST — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) October 23, 2021

The Knicks selected McBride in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. He led WVU in scoring and ranked among the Big 12’s best offensive threats last season, averaging 15.9 points per game.

McBride became the first Mountaineer selected in the draft since Jevon Carter in 2018. Carter has made two appearances this season for the Brooklyn Nets, logging three points and 23 minutes of action Friday in a win over the 76ers.

With their win over Orlando, the Knicks improved to 2-0. They play the Magic again Sunday night.