Former Mountaineer Miles McBride is back to his sharpshooting ways with the Westchester Knicks.

The NBA G League schedule is split into two parts for the second straight year. The 18-game Showcase Cup starts off the 2022-23 campaign and McBride has made back-to-back appearances.

In his most recent outing on Monday, McBride was Westchester’s second-leading scorer with 20 points to go along with 12 assists. He made 8-of-13 attempts from the floor and shot 66.7% from three. All three of his rebounds came on the defensive end.

The former West Virginia guard started off the month with 25 points in a 141-100 victory over College Park. That marked his first appearance with Westchester this season. He also finished with three rebounds, six assists and one steal.

Through two contests, McBride is averaging 29.2 minutes and 22.5 points per game in G League action. He’s shooting 59.3% from the field and 64.3% from beyond the arc.

The Knicks recalled him after his performance with Westchester on Monday. McBride has suited up for New York 12 times this season, including twice in between his G-League appearances.