McBride, Sherman pop off in second half to propel No. 17 West Virginia over No. 23 Kansas

A February full of ranked matchups for No. 17 West Virginia started on a high note as the Mountaineers took a wire-to-wire victory over 23rd-ranked Kansas on Saturday, 91-79.

Although WVU was on top for the overwhelming majority of the game, Kansas threatened to take advantage several times — but a massive performance from Taz Sherman and Miles McBride in the second half kept the Jayhawks down for a clear Mountaineer victory in the end.

The first half was all West Virginia, as they stayed on top of the Jayhawks for the entirety of the period.

Derek Culver got the Mountaineer offense going early, scoring WVU’s first six points as they started building their lead. WVU went up by 10 after Jalen Bridges and Deuce McBride added three-pointers.

That was the start of a hot shooting trend for both teams in each half, as WVU made 64 percent of their shots from deep and Kansas made half of its.

Despite that, Culver was the main piece for West Virginia before halftime, entering the break with 13 points and six rebounds. McBride was in double figures as well after recovering from a slow start.

The Jayhawk offense was a little more spread out, but it was led by Ochai Agbaji’s eight points. Plus, a trio of fouls against Christian Braun put the team’s top shooter in trouble before the halfime break.

West Virginia’s double-digit halftime lead quickly dwindled as KU started the second half on a 13-3 run, tying the game up in the span of just over two minutes. They never were able to take the lead for themselves, however.

The game stayed within one and two possessions for the next eight minutes, at which point McBride and Taz Sherman began to take the game over, combining for 33 in that period. McBride was especially hot, missing just one field goal while adding a pair of three pointers, and a perfect 7-of-7 from the free throw line.

“I have a feeling [I’ll be hot] because I work for it every day. It’s all about preparation, and when I come into a game more prepared and a little bit more motivated, I think that every shot’s going in, and you just go with the flow of the game and you feel hot and you keep shooting them.”

Off that burst of offense, West Virginia spent nearly all of the final three minutes of the game up double-digits over Kansas.

McBride led the game with a career-high 29 points to go along with seven rebounds and eight assists. Sherman added a career-high himself with 25 points.

“Obviously, those are the three guys that kept us in the game, but I thought Emmitt Matthews was terrific,” Huggins said. “He passed the ball, he guarded, he got key rebounds, he’s a 6-7 guy we can switch off on guards. I thought he was really good.

Matthews finished the contest with 10 points and five rebounds.

A good deal of WVU’s offense came from its defense, which was a welcome sight for WVU coach Bob Huggins, who has been openly critical of his team’s play on that end of the court. The Mountaineers forced 18 turnovers from Kansas and turned that into 22 points.

“I thought we were pretty good,” Huggins said. “I thought our on-the-ball defense was better, certainly our help defense was better, we did a better job of helping the helper….That was our best defensive performance of the year and we still gave up, what, 70-something.”

Culver and KU’s David McCormack had a battle on the inside. McCormack notched 17 points and nine boards, but Culver arguably got the edge with 19 points and nine boards.

“It was a good experience, he’s a good player,” Culver said. “I’ve been playing against him for a few years now so he kind of knows how I play and I kind of know how he play, but it was good to match up with a good big man like him.”

Marcus Garrett led KU’s offense with 18 points, and was one of five double-digit Jayhawk scorers, including McCormack, Jalen Wilson (16), Agbaji (13) and Braun (11).

The win moves West Virginia to 6-3 in the Big 12 to put them three games behind Baylor in second place. They also improve to an overall record of 13-5. Kansas falls to 12-7 on the season and 6-5 in the conference, dipping them to sixth.

The Mountaineers continue their tough February with another ranked matchup, this time traveling to face 13th-ranked Texas Tech on Tuesday. That tips off at 7 p.m. and will be shown on ESPN.