MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It’s an eventful Wednesday for former Mountaineer Deuce McBride. In the morning, he was assigned to the Knicks’ G-League affiliate in Westchester to get some work in.

After a two-hour drive to Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut he led the team in scoring in a losing effort against Delaware.

Mac McClung, the reigning NBA dunk contest winner and McBride’s former Big 12 foe, led the Blue Coast to the 147-126 win.

McBride nearly put up a triple-double as he finished with 28 points, a career-high eight rebounds and a game-high seven assists. He went 8 for 13 from the floor, including a one-hand slam early in the first half.

He also added nine points from 3-point range, connecting on three of his seven attempts from behind the arc.

The New York Knicks recalled McBride immediately after the game ended. The squad hosts the Brooklyn Nets tonight at Madison Square Garden at 6:30 p.m. ET.