MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the third straight year, Ceili McCabe has the opportunity to compete for a national championship.

McCabe advanced to the women’s 3000m steeplechase final after placing fourth in her heat on Thursday night in Austin, Texas. She posted a time of 9:48.35 in the semifinal while Notre Dame’s Olivia Markezich finished with the top qualifying time at 9:40.81.

California Baptist’s Greta Karinauskaite (9:40.87), BYU’s Lexy Halladay-Lowry (9:42.35), Washington’s Kayley DeLay(9:9.50.08) and Oregon State’sKaylee Mitchell (9:51.46) round out the finalists.

The three-time Big 12 champion placed third in her signature event at last season’s NCAA Championships to earn her third All-American honor of the year, becoming just the third WVU runner to accomplish that feat.

McCabe will compete for the women’s 3000m steeplechase title on Saturday at 9:24 p.m. ET on ESPN+.