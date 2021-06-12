McCabe claims sixth place in the steeplechase at the NCAA Championships

An incredible redshirt freshman campaign for Ceili McCabe is capped with a sixth-place finish in the 3000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA Championships, earning All-American status.

In the NCAA semifinals on Thursday, McCabe posted a time of 9:39.27, shattering her previous program record of 9:51.81, which was set at the NCAA East Regionals. She set a new record once again on Saturday, running a 9:37.39 in the finals. BYU’s Mahala Davis claimed the title with a time of 9:31.79.

A NEW PROGRAM RECORD (AGAIN!!!) for Ceili McCabe!! She ran a 9:39.27 in the semis — in the finals, 9:37.39 for a 6️⃣ place finish at the NCAA Championships! An absolutely incredible end to even more spectacular redshirt freshman campaign #HailWV @WVUXCTF pic.twitter.com/hPYJa0wkRv — Anjelica Trinone (@AnjelicaTrinone) June 12, 2021

In the semifinals, twelve runners registered a personal best while six, including McCabe, hit that mark in the finals, making it one of the fastest NCAA Championship races ever according to ESPN.

McCabe took home the Big 12 crown in the 3,000-meter steeplechase competition, becoming the first-ever Mountaineer to do so. She ranks first in the Big 12 Conference in the event.