Vet Voices

McCabe claims sixth place in the steeplechase at the NCAA Championships

Gold and Blue Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: WVU Athletics

An incredible redshirt freshman campaign for Ceili McCabe is capped with a sixth-place finish in the 3000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA Championships, earning All-American status.

In the NCAA semifinals on Thursday, McCabe posted a time of 9:39.27, shattering her previous program record of 9:51.81, which was set at the NCAA East Regionals. She set a new record once again on Saturday, running a 9:37.39 in the finals. BYU’s Mahala Davis claimed the title with a time of 9:31.79.

In the semifinals, twelve runners registered a personal best while six, including McCabe, hit that mark in the finals, making it one of the fastest NCAA Championship races ever according to ESPN.

McCabe took home the Big 12 crown in the 3,000-meter steeplechase competition, becoming the first-ever Mountaineer to do so. She ranks first in the Big 12 Conference in the event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter