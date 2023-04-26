MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia mid-distance runner Ceili McCabe was named Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week.

The two-time Big 12 Champion placed first in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Mountaineer Showcase. She posted a time of 9:45.40 in her signature event.

On her way to the finish line, McCabe quadruple-lapped a competitor and crossed the line 90 seconds before the next runner.

The sophomore has the top two steeplechase times in the WVU record book. Her fastest finish came in 2022 at 9:30.69.

This is McCabe’s first track and field weekly honor of the season. She is a three-time Big 12 Cross Country Runner of the Week recipient.

Oklahoma thrower Diego Trevino also earned Athlete of the Week honors.