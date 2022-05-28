Ceili McCabe can punch her ticket to the NCAA Tournament with a good run in Bloomington

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 2 ranked women’s steeplechase runner in the country leads West Virginia into the final day of competition at the 2022 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field East Regional Championship on Saturday.

Ceili McCabe, WVU’s standout redshirt freshman, is the highest-ranked runner competing in the Women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at Bloomington, Indiana.

McCabe, who is the two-time defending Big 12 Champion in the event, aims to get back to the NCAA Tournament. She can do so automatically with a Top 3 finish in her heat.

The 3,000-meter steeplechase is scheduled to begin at 5:40 p.m. ET. McCabe is in the second heat of the event.

She has already competed at the NCAA Tournament in three different sports seasons: outdoor track & field, indoor track & field, and cross country. McCabe placed ninth in the nation in the steeplechase at the NCAA Tournament last year.

Fellow Mountaineer, senior Katherine Dowie, will run in the first heat on Saturday.

Prior to Dowie and McCabe getting started, redshirt Senior Haylee Jackson will compete in the second heat of the 1,500-meter quarterfinals, which begin at 5:15 p.m. ET.

Later in the evening, sophomore Cassandra Williamson will run in the 800-meter quarterfinals.

Top 3 finishes will get these to the NCAA Tournament, which will be held in Eugene, Oregon.