McCabe qualifies for NCAA steeplechase final, shattering WVU record

Ceili McCabe has made Mountaineer history again. 

WVU’s redshirt freshman steeplechaser broke her own program record in the second heat of Thursday’s NCAA steeplechase semifinals, posting a time of 9:39.27. That performance shattered her previous school record of 9:51.81, which was set at the NCAA East Regionals. 

McCabe placed sixth in her heat and ninth overall, meaning she earned a spot in Saturday’s national championship steeplechase. BYU junior Courtney Wayment won that heat with a time of 9:32.52, the top time across the two semifinal races. 

“Ceili was tremendous out there today,” said coach Sean Cleary. “She is a little rough around the edges with her hurdling form, but that’s normal for somebody so new to the event. Her poise and race execution are that of a veteran. We will now chat about the finals and how she might maximize her place on Saturday. This is very exciting.”

McCabe helped lead the Mountaineers to their first-ever Big 12 Championship win in the 3,000-meter steeplechase competition at a conference meet. She ranks first in the Big 12 Conference in the event.  

The 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships began Wednesday in Eugene, Oregon, and will conclude Saturday. 

