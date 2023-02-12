MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University true freshman golfer Westy McCabe posted a top 20 finish and junior Will Stakel shot the lowest third round score in the field to lead the Mountaineers at the Gators Invitational in Gainesville, Florida.

McCabe finished in 18th place with rounds of 70-70-74=214 to finish at 4-over-par. Only seven golfers in the field finished under par.

Stakel tied for the lowest round in the final 18 holes with a 2-under-par 68. His 68 score matches a career best set at Minnesota last season. Stakel recorded rounds of 76-74-68=218 to finish 8-over-par.

Sophomore Max Green recorded rounds of 72-75-74=221 (+11), junior Jackson Davenport posted rounds of 73-79-78=230 (+20) and senior Trent Tipton had rounds of 73-79-80=232 (+22).

As a team, the Mountaineers finished tied for 10th place, recording rounds of 288-298-294=880.

“This week, the conditions were very difficult, especially today with the high winds,” coach Sean Covich said. “I’m very proud of Westy’s bounce back from a disappointing week in Arizona. Also, Will was impressive today with a 68 in the final round, tying for the lowest score of the day. Overall, as a team, we didn’t have it this week.”

The Mountaineers will return to action on Feb. 26-28 at the Dorado Beach Collegiate in Dorado, Puerto Rico.