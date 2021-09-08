McCormick adds another honor, this time from United Soccer Coaches

Luke McCormick hit the trifecta this week after earning the United Soccer Coaches Men’s Division I Player of the Week award on Thursday, adding to his extensive resume to start the season.

This is the third major nod for the midfielder, who was named the MAC Player of the Week on Monday, as well as the national player of the week by TopDrawerSoccer.com. WVU also named him the student-athlete of the week.

McCormick notched a goal and an assist in West Virginia’s wins over No. 3 Pitt and No. 17 Penn State. Those contributions were critical in the Mountaineers’ first back-to-back win over ranked opponents since 1998. The victories helped soar the Mountaineers from unranked to No. 5 in the nation.

McCormick is also the first WVU player to get the weekly honor from USC since Jarrod Smith did it in 2006.

WVU is back on the pitch at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Friday when it hosts Ohio State.