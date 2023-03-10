MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former West Virginia football star Colton McKivitz is staying in San Francisco.

McKivitz inked a two-year extension with the 49ers on Thursday after a successful first four years with the franchise. That puts the offensive tackle with San Francisco through 2024.

McKivitz could be in for a bigger role next season as starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey is expected to leave San Francisco in free agency.

The Jacobsburg, Ohio native has played in 28 games since joining the team in 2020, and has made five starts in that span. He has also made five appearances in the playoffs in his career.=

McKivitz was a fifth round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft out of WVU. He played four years for the Mountaineers after redshirting in 2015.

He had a stellar senior season in 2019, earning All-American status while landing Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year honors.