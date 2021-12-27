McNeil named Big 12 Player of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the second time this month, a Mountaineer is the Big 12 Player of the Week.

After dropping a game-high 23 points against Youngstown State, WVU guard Sean McNeil earned that weekly honor from the conference Monday.

𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐜𝐍𝐞𝐢𝐥, @WVUhoops#Big12MBB Player of the Week



🏀 McNeil scored a game-high 23 points in WVU's 82-52 win over Youngstown State. All 23 points came in the second half. He was 8-of-9 from the field (88.9%) and 4-of-4 from three.



📰 https://t.co/SkhB6hufMj pic.twitter.com/Z6lDrykLAT — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) December 27, 2021

All 23 of McNeil’s points came in the second half of West Virginia’s 82-52 drubbing of the Penguins. The guard went 8-8 from the field and 4-4 from beyond the arc in the final 20 minutes. He also made 75 percent of his free throws.

Fellow WVU guard Taz Sherman has also earned the title of Big 12 Player of the Week this season.

West Virginia opens league play Jan. 1 at Texas. Tip-off is set for noon ET.