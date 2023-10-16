MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Senior Oli Ménard sits in third place at 2-under-par after 36 holes of golf on Monday at the Xavier Invitational in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ménard recorded rounds of 70-68 at the par 70, 6,992-yard Maketewah Country Club. He is one of four golfers under par and three shots back of the leader heading into Tuesday’s final round.

Senior Will Stakel shot 76-75 (+11), junior Pierce Grieve had rounds of 72-81 (+13) and sophomore Westy McCabe posted rounds of 76-81 (+17). All four WVU golfers are competing as individuals.

The final 18 holes will begin Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. Results are available at GolfStat.com.