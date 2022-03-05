The postseason is on the horizon for WVU’s basketball teams.

Bob Huggins and his men’s basketball team tip off the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday against Kansas State at 7 p.m. ET. WVU, the 9-seed, solidified its spot in the play-in game weeks prior to the end of the regular season. Kansas State, however, just earned its spot on Saturday after falling to Oklahoma.

The winner of that contest gets no easy road to the final, earning a quarterfinal matchup with top-seeded Kansas on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at the full slate of games:

Wednesday, March 9 No. 8 K-State vs. No. 9 West Virginia (ESPNU) 7:00 p.m. ET Thursday, March 10 No. 4 Texas vs. No. 5 TCU (ESPN/2) 12:30 p.m. ET No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 Winner (ESPN/2) 3:00 p.m. ET No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 7 Oklahoma (ESPN/2) 7:00 p.m. ET No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Iowa State (ESPN/2) 9:30 p.m. ET Friday, March 11 Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner (ESPN/2) 7:00 p.m. ET Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner (ESPN/2) 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday, March 12 Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner (ESPN) 6:00 p.m ET

WVU’s women’s squad similarly has a play-in game after locking in as the 7-seed. They square off against 10-seed TCU, then the winner of that game lines up against second-seeded Iowa State.