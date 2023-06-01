MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU men’s basketball season ticket holders can now renew their season tickets and parking for the upcoming 2023-24 season online at WVUGAME.com.

By renewing online, fans will save $10 off the order fee and have the opportunity to sign up for an interest-free monthly payment plan. For more details on 2023 payment plans, visit WVUsports.com/PaymentPlan.

The priority renewal deadline is Friday, July 21, and ticket renewal statements for the 2023-24 WVU men’s basketball 18 regular season home game campaign as well as one charity exhibition matchup will be mailed to current season ticket holders in June.

Season ticket holders who are also MAC members at the Director annual giving level ($3,500) and above who previously qualified for one (1) complimentary parking pass will now be required to purchase their parking pass as part of the renewal process entering the 2023-24 season. At this time, all new parking requests will be placed on a waitlist. MAC members interested in purchasing additional parking opportunities can contact the Mountaineer Ticket Office at 1-800-WVU GAME.

WVU Faculty and Staff also now will be able to renew their season tickets online at WVUGAME.com. Fans who have not previously renewed their tickets online will receive instructions in the upcoming renewal mailing. Those who have previously renewed their tickets online can log in to their account using the email address and password they used to create their online account.

The season ticket renewal process is once again taking place this summer to give men’s basketball season ticket holders the opportunity to participate in the Optional Seat Selection Process in August. Information on the Optional Seat Selection Process will be included in the upcoming renewal mailing. MAC members and men’s basketball season ticket holders will receive instructions on how they can potentially upgrade their seats using an interactive website during the new Optional Seat Selection Process in mid-August.

West Virginia will play 18 regular season home games and an exhibition at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers open the regular season against Missouri State on Nov. 6. The 2023-24 nonconference home slate is highlighted by matchups with St. John’s as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle and Pitt.

Season tickets purchased after the July 21 deadline will be allocated by the Mountaineer Ticket Office to the best available seats based on Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) annual giving levels and priority points within each giving level.

Fans can purchase new basketball season tickets when they go on sale in the coming months by contacting the Mountaineer Ticket Office at 1-800-WVU GAME or by visiting WVUGAME.com.