GREENSBORO, N.C. – The No. 2 West Virginia University men’s soccer team hits the road to take on UNC Greensboro on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s game will be available to stream on ESPN+ with live stats also available at WVUsports.com.

The Mountaineers are 6-0-2 on the season after a scoreless draw against Georgia Southern on Friday. Senior Jackson Lee earned his sixth shutout of the season, surpassing his total from last year.

Sophomore Marcus Caldeira leads the team and is second in the nation with seven goals while Yutaro Tsukada has a team-high three assists. Defensively, the Mountaineers are allowing just 0.38 goals per game, fourth-best in the country.

UNC Greensboro is led by fifth-year head coach Chris Rich, who is 45-23-13 during his time with the Spartans, including a 1-5-3 record this season. UNCG is coming off a run to the Elite Eight in last year’s NCAA Tournament.