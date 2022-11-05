MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s swimming and diving team concluded the two-day dual meet weekend against Penn State on Saturday afternoon with a, 200.5-96.5, loss to the Nittany Lions at the McCoy Natatorium in University Park, Pennsylvania.

“Overall, it was pretty good day,” Mountaineer coach Vic Riggs said. “As a team, we swam well, just not as sharp as two weeks ago against Cincinnati. It’s now time to get ready for mid-season.”

Sophomore Conner McBeth was WVU’s lone victory of the meet. The New Castle, Pa., native swam a 44.74 in the men’s 100-yard freestyle to take first.

Following McBeth, WVU’s top swims on day two came from junior William Mullen in the 1000 free (2nd – 9:23.25) and 500 free (3rd – 4:36.13), junior Roanoke Shirk in the 200 free (2nd – 1:41.39), junior Justin Heimes in the 100 back (2nd – 49.71), Reilly Keaney in the 100 breaststroke (3rd – 57.02), freshman Alvaro Santiago in the 200 butterfly (2nd – 1:51.38), McBeth in the 50 free (3rd – 20.57), senior David Snider in the 100 fly (2nd – 49.47)

Additionally, the Mountaineers took second in second in both relays. Heimes, junior Conrad Molinaro, Snider and McBeth recorded a 1:30.39 in the 200 medley relay. In the 400 free relay, sophomore Braden Osborn, Shirk, freshman Max Nielsen and McBeth touched in 3:02.92.

Over on the springboard, senior diver Owen Johns led West Virginia taking second on both the 3-meter and 1-meter events. The Pittsburgh, Pa., native secured a 342.68 on 3-meter, while earning a 294.98 on 1-meter.

The Mountaineers returns to action on Nov. 17-19 to host the annual WVU Invitational, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park. Each day of competitions, prelim action is set to kick off at 10 a.m. ET, with finals slated for 6 p.m.