Now more than a month removed from returning to the big leagues after a stint on the injured list, Michael Grove appears to be hitting his stride.

On Monday, Grove pitched effectively in a four-inning no-decision against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was even more efficient coming out of the bullpen against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

The former Mountaineer struck out six batters in six innings of scheduled relief. Despite giving up four earned runs on six hits, Grove picked up the winning decision on the mound — his first of 2023.

“[The] most efficient [outing this year]. Throwing strikes and mixing my offspeed pretty good,” Grove said.

Grove entered the game in the second inning, as scheduled by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

He pitched to just two batters over the minimum in his first two innings of work, and then logged back-to-back 1-2-3 innings in the fourth and fifth. Through his first four innings on the mound, Grove had allowed just two hits, recorded four strikeouts, and needed just 47 pitches to do it. He needed 79 pitches to get through four innings last time out.

The second-year major leaguer then gave up four runs in the next two innings. Consecutive doubles helped get the Halos on the board with two outs in the sixth, though the Dodgers were already up 8-0. Then in the seventh, Grove surrendered a two-run home run to the best player in baseball, Shohei Ohtani.

Grove struck out the final batter he faced to end the seventh. He tallied one strikeout in all six innings he pitched Saturday.

By earning the winning decision, Grove earned his first big league win since Sept. 25 of last year. He is now 2-2 in his MLB career. Since returning from the injured list, he has lowered his season ERA by 1.55 runs. Grove enters the All-Star break with back-to-back positive outings to build on in the second half of the season.

“I think just being able to keep the ship moving in the right direction, and you know, obviously, as a team, we’ve been playing really well, and our lineup’s mashing right now, so just keeping things on the tracks and keeping momentum is huge,” added Grove.