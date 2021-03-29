Mid-American Conference announces men’s soccer schedule change

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. The Mid-American Conference announced Monday that the West Virginia University men’s soccer team’s match against Akron on Wednesday, March 31, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Akron men’s soccer program.

The game will be rescheduled on a to-be-determined date.

The Mountaineers’ contest against Western Michigan, originally scheduled for Sunday, April 4, is now set to take place on March 31, with kickoff from Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown tabbed for 4 p.m. ET.

