MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia tight end Mike O’Laughlin is moving on from WVU and entering the transfer portal, he announced Wednesday.

O’Laughlin, a redshirt junior in the 2022 campaign, made 32 appearances for the Mountaineers. He enters the portal as a graduate transfer.

“First off, I’d like to thank my teammates, coaches, strength and medical staff and everyone associated with WVU football (secretaries, food staff, etc.),” O’Laughlin wrote. “There are a lot of wonderful people here that help turn the wheel and I thank you!”

O’Laughlin, a native of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, joined the program in 2018. He was hit with early misfortune when he missed his entire freshman season with an injury.

Although O’Laughlin was a key piece to the Mountaineer offense, injury woes became a mainstay in his career as he suffered two more season-ending injuries. Still, he tallied 37 receptions in his career for 292 yards and a touchdown over four seasons.

“As in life…change happens, it’s time for me to turn the page on my WVU career,” O’Laughlin said. “I have entered the transfer portal to continue my [football] dream and to write the next chapter. I will always be a Mountaineer…and proud of it!”