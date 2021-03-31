Morris set to join WVU for 2021-22 women’s hoops campaign

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Mike Carey has announced that graduate transfer Yemiyah Morris will join the Mountaineers for the 2021-22 season. She comes to Morgantown after spending the last two seasons at Mississippi State (2019-21).

“I am so excited that Yemiyah has decided to join our program. She brings a presence in the paint that will be extremely beneficial for us. She has great hands and her athleticism will shine in our style of play. I can’t wait to coach her.” – WVU coach Mike Carey

“I chose WVU because I think the coaches can help me make a name for myself and achieve my goals. I like WVU’s style of play and how they utilize and develop their post players. I am excited about this next chapter in my life.” – Yemiyah Morris

Yemiyah Morris | Center | 6-6 | San Bernardino, Calif.

Canyon Springs HS (Nev.) | Cochise College (Ariz.) | Mississippi State

As a senior in 2020-21, Morris averaged 3.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game, while appearing in all 19 games for the Bulldogs. A solid shot blocker off the bench for MSU, she ranked second on team in blocks (15) and paced MSU in the category in six games a season ago. Morris recorded five points and four rebounds vs. LSU (3/4/21) in the SEC Tournament. She also posted eight points, four boards and one block against Missouri (2/28/21). Against Alabama on Jan. 14, Morris grabbed seven rebounds and notched four points and one block. Against New Orleans on Jan. 2, she matched her career high in scoring with 14 points and had six rebounds and one block.

As a junior in 2019-20, she played in 29 games for Mississippi State and started to see more playing time down the final stretch of the season, as she posted a strong showing at the SEC Tournament. Morris was second on the team in blocks (31) that year and had five games with three or more blocks. In the semifinals of the SEC Tournament against No. 15 Kentucky, she posted the first double-double of her MSU career with 11 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in the win. Morris also had a big game off the bench at No. 23 Tennessee on Feb. 6, tallying 11 points, six rebounds and three steals.

During summer 2019, Morris helped Team USA win the silver medal at the World University Games and averaged 6.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game during the event. During the medal bracket of the event, she averaged 10.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. Morris finished with a double-double against China (7/7/19) with 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting and 13 rebounds. She also came off the bench and played 18 minutes, finishing with 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in the semifinal game against Japan (7/8/19). Against Australia, she recorded 13 boards and eight points.

As a sophomore in 2018-19 at Cochise College in Arizona, she ranked No. 3 in the country in shooting percentage, with a .522 clip, and earned First Team All- Arizona Community College Athletic Conference (ACCAC) honors after averaging 13.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Morris also ranked second in the ACCAC in blocks and was fourth in offensive rebounds in 2018-19. She shot above 50 percent from the field in 21 of the 30 games and helped the Apaches win the 2019 Region I championship with a 28-4 record, allowing the team to reach the national championship tournament.

As a freshman in 2017-18, Morris averaged 9.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for Cochise College and was 12th in the nation with 74 blocks. She picked up Second Team All-Region 1 honors along with Third Team All-ACCAC recognition after helping Cochise reach the national championship tournament. Of note, Morris dunked twice in a game at Phoenix College on Jan. 24, 2018.