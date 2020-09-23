Most WV GOP Senators object to “Black Lives Matter” logo on WVU helmets

CHARLESTON, WV (WTRF) – When the West Virginia University Mountaineers took to the field against Eastern Kentucky in the season-opening game, many players wore the “Black Lives Matter” insignia on their helmets. Now a group of 17 Republican State Senators wrote university president Gordan Gee objecting to the logo on uniforms, saying it smacks of endorsing a political cause.

A West Virginia University Football Player wears a “Black Lives Matter” sticker on his helmet during the team’s Saturday, Sept. 12 season opener against Eastern Kentucky (Photo Credit: Ben Queen/USA Today)

“The university gets $131 million, more than that, a year of taxpayer dollars. To say that the brand of West Virginia University is not associated with the football team when they put that on the football helmets of West Virginia University athletes? Come on,” said State Sen. Eric Tarr, (R) Putnam.

Senator Tarr says some in the “Black Lives Matter” movement have resorted to violence in other states, and he feels WVU is condoning that. But a long-time state civil rights leader calls that nonsense, saying “Black Lives Matter” should prompt discussion of racial problems, not shut them down. And that the state has bigger problems.

“It’s over the top, for the issue at hand. Putting a sticker on a helmet. This response? We are in a pandemic. COVID-19, people dying in the state of West Virginia,” said Rev. Matthew Watts, Grace Bible Church.

The senators also objected to the comments of a Marshall University professor who said she hoped supporters of President Trump who did not wear face masks, would catch Covid-19 and die. She has since been suspended.

“WVU Issued a statement saying no taxpayer dollars were used to but the BLM stickers on the helmets, and added the student-athletes who participated, did so voluntarily. Mashall University also issued a statement saying employees should not be using classrooms to wish harm upon individuals with whom they disagree,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

The full joint statement from WVU and WVU Athletics is below: