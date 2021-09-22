Mountaineer baseball reveals two fall contests

The West Virginia University baseball team’s 2021 fall schedule has been announced, featuring two exhibition games leading up to the 2022 spring campaign.

The Mountaineers open fall action by playing host to in-state foe Marshall on Friday, Oct. 1, at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET. Admission to the contest is free and all seats are general admission.

From there, WVU travels to take on Kent State on Sunday, Oct. 17, Olga Mural Field at Schoonover Stadium in Kent, Ohio. The start time is to be determined.

“We’re really excited to get back on the field and be able to play some outside competition this fall,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “We have a big group of new guys, so it’ll really help us get an idea of what they can do out there, while also helping us prepare for what lies ahead in the spring. These will be great opportunities all around, for both players and coaches.”

WVU battled Marshall three times last season, winning two of those meetings to take the season series, 2-1. In all, the Mountaineers are 50-25 all-time against the Thundering Herd in regular-season play.

West Virginia last played Kent State in 2020, when four Mountaineer pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter on March 4, 2020, in an 8-0 win in Morgantown. Overall, the Golden Flashes lead the all-time series, 20-15.

The Mountaineers’ fall roster features 43 players, including 22 newcomers. The club finished 25-27 in 2021, winning multiple games at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship for the sixth time in the last eight tournaments, including five in a row.

WVU is set to return three players who earned All-Big 12 honors a year ago in senior outfielder Austin Davis (Honorable Mention), sophomore infielder Mikey Kluska (All-Freshman Team) and sophomore left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton (All-Freshman Team). Additionally, Hampton was tabbed as a Freshman All-America selection by Perfect Game.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUBaseball on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.