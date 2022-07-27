The West Virginia University baseball team earned the 2021-22 ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award, presented by Sports Attack, the American Baseball Coaches Association announced on Wednesday.

The award highlights programs coached by ABCA members that posted a GPA of 3.0 or above on a 4.0 scale for the entire 2021-22 academic year. The Mountaineers earned a team GPA of 3.11 in Fall 2021, and a 3.01 in Spring 2022 for a cumulative mark of 3.06.

With the honor, WVU secured its first Team Academic Excellence Award. In all, more than 250 high school and 420 collegiate programs were recognized with this year’s award.

The American Baseball Coaches Association has a long tradition of recognizing the achievements of baseball coaches and student-athletes. The ABCA/Rawlings All-America Teams are the nation’s oldest, founded in 1949, and the ABCA Awards Program also includes the ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Awards, the ABCA/ATEC Regional & National Coaches of the Year and several other major awards, such as the ABCA Hall of Fame and the Dave Keilitz Ethics in Coaching Award.

