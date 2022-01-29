Mountaineer GameDay: Arkansas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Just days after announcing his new tour, Kid Rock says he won't perform at venues that require COVID-19 vaccination or masks.

The singer's 2022 Bad Reputation Tour is going to 24 cities, including a stop at Blossom Music Center on Aug. 5. The tour will also stop in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh, at The Pavillion at Star Lake on August 6. He also has dates in Columbus and Cincinnati.